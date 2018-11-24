Legendary guitarist and songwriter from The Smiths visits Zagreb for the first time

Former Smiths founder, composer and current alt-rock guitar god Johnny Marr has worked with a who’s who of musicians throughout his magnificent career. Since The Smiths’ disbanding he’s spent every year as a fully-fledged member of at least one band, from The Pretenders to Modest Mouse and The Cribs, as well as serving as Noel Gallagher’s mentor and even helping Hans Zimmer score Christopher Nolan’s “Inception.” He makes his debut in Croatia as a guest of Yammat FM and Cockta.