Innovative drummer Jojo Mayer and his boundary pushing band revisit Zagreb

Sergé 'Jojo' Mayer is widely acknowledged as one of the most interesting and ambitious modern drummers. A master of percussion, having learned drums since he was a child in the 1960s, he pursued jazz for many years and even played with greats such as Dizzy Gillespie and Nina Simone. But Mayer left more traditional jazz sounds behind him long ago. In 1995 he started playing with avant-garde jazz rock band Screaming Headless Torsos and just a couple of years later founded Nerve, with whom he continues to play. Nerve have earned themselves a considerable reputation as a live act, with Mayer a constantly innovative drummer. They blur the lines between fast and frenetic jazz and drum n' bass music, the latter a style usually only wholly producible using programmed drum machines. With his prowess, Mayer defies such limitations. This will be Jojo Mayer / Nerve's first appearance in Zagreb for seven years and follows the summer 2018 release of their radically different 'After The Flare' album, an improvised, totally acoustic record which used only acoustic piano, upright bass and a drum kit.