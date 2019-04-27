Jonathan
Rijeka band playing hometown date following USA tour
Having just returned from a tour of the USA, expect a heroes welcome to await Rijeka rock band Jonathan as they play their first hometown concert in a year. The last year has been the band's most successful to date, with 2018's album 'To Hold' rising to the top of regional charts and propelling the band to a full summer of festival appearances in support. The nine-date American tour finishes off their spectacular year in fine style, not least as it includes appearances at the best-respected music conference in the world, SXSW in Austin, Texas.
|Venue name:
|Pogon Kulture
|Address:
|
Strossmayerova 1
Rijeka
51000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/630774150687437
- Pogon Kulture 60 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door