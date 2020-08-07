One half of Masters At Work visits Zagreb

Esteemed NYC-based DJ and producer, as one half of the Masters At Work and Nuyorican Soul duos, Kenny Dope's place in the history of dance music is assured. These duos have produced more memorable songs, shaken more dancefloors with their underground tracks and thrilled more dancers than almost anyone in the business. Longstanding, prolific and almost always on-point, Kenny Dope also has a solo career as a label manager of imprints like Dope Wax and Dopebrother, a mix compiler and as DJ and producer just as comfortable operating in the genres of funk, disco and broken beat as he is within the house music and hip hop for which he's best known.