Kevin Morby

Texas-born alternative folk singer-songwriter and band make their Croatian debut

Highly-rated Texas-born singer-songwriter, operating in alternative folk and rock musics, brings his band to Zagreb to make his Croatian debut. Morby released his fifth studio album, 'Oh My God', in 2019. He has previously collaborated with several exciting musicians from the underground New York and wider US rock scenes, including Will Canzoneri, Tim Presley (White Fence), Cate Le Bon and Cassie Ramone of the punk trio Vivian Girls.