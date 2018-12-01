Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist Keziah Jones brings his blues and funk influenced sound to Zagreb.

The most famous musician to have come from Lagos, Nigeria is undoubtedly Fela Kuti, Africa's first musician megastar. But singer-songwriter and guitarist Keziah Jones is doing his best to claim the crown in the current day. Educated in England, following his studies he lead a bohemian lifestyle, travelling between London and Paris, playing his guitar and singing on the city streets. It was on London's that he was discovered in 1990. He released his deburt album Blufunk Is a Fact, in 1992 and has since released five more. His sound is indebted to the blues, soul and funk, but also to some traditional African musics. With a distinctive voice and guitar playing style, this Croatian debut for the star will be a winter highlight for existing fans.