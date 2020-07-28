The world's current most successful psychedelic band make their debut

The most psychedelic rock act of global significance currently playing, the highly prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard arrive to make their Croatian debut. Famed for their frazzled videos and concerts, for ambitious stunts like releasing five albums in one 12 month period and for a multiple line-up of crazy musicians playing crazy instruments, the band have published an incredible fifteen albums and EPs to date, excluding the full live shows they have recently started releasing on Bandcamp in support of the Australian wildfire relief funds.