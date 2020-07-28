King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Music, Rock and indie Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Tuesday July 28 2020
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
© Vladimir

Time Out says

The world's current most successful psychedelic band make their debut

The most psychedelic rock act of global significance currently playing, the highly prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard arrive to make their Croatian debut. Famed for their frazzled videos and concerts, for ambitious stunts like releasing five albums in one 12 month period and for a multiple line-up of crazy musicians playing crazy instruments, the band have published an incredible fifteen albums and EPs to date, excluding the full live shows they have recently started releasing on Bandcamp in support of the Australian wildfire relief funds.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/208929883586350
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV

Dates And Times