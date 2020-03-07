One of Croatia's most famous klapa music groups

Traditional klapa music is one of Dalmatia's great trademarks (right up there with to-die-for olive oil and seafood). Teetering between softly romantic and powerfully resonant, klapa is sung acapella and focuses on harmony between vocal ranges. The style was designated UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. One of Croatia's most popular klapa groups, Klapa Rišpet, was founded by Split-native composer Pero Kozomara in September 2011. The group won the 2013 Split Festival with their hit 'Ćaća' (meaning 'father' in the Dalmatian regional dialect).