Internationally-renowned performers playing huge,, traditional Japanese drums

Kodō are a troupe of Japanese performers who are the world's leading exponents of taiko, traditional drumming. Often playing huge drums, they have toured the world with their show of great theatre, playing over 6,000 performances in 50 countries since the early '80s. Taiko have a mythological origin in Japanese folklore and have been used for communication, military action, theatrical accompaniment, religious ceremony and entertainment since the 6th century. Although taiko are their primary instrument, other traditional Japanese musical instruments such as fue and shamisen sometimes make an appearance on stage, as do traditional dance and vocal performance.