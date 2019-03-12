Korpiklaani, Turisas & Trollfest

Huge folk metal triple-header hits Zagreb

The Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019 is a triple-pronged assault of folk metal featuring Finnish legends of the genre Korpiklaani and Turisas (pictured) plus Norwegian peers Trollfest. Pioneers of the genre, Korpiklaan have made 13 albums since they formed in 2003 including their most recent 'Kulkija' which was released in 2018. Turisas combine elements of power metal and symphony metal and are notable for most of their solos emanating from electric violin and not electric guitar. Norwegians Trollfest appear in support of their tenth studio album 'Norwegian Farytales'