Korpiklaani, Turisas & Trollfest

Music, Punk and metal Tvornica kulture , Zagreb Tuesday March 12 2019
Korpiklaani, Turisas & Trollfest

Huge folk metal triple-header hits Zagreb

The Wayfarers & Warriors Tour 2019 is a triple-pronged assault of folk metal featuring Finnish legends of the genre Korpiklaani and Turisas (pictured) plus Norwegian peers Trollfest. Pioneers of the genre, Korpiklaan have made 13 albums since they formed in 2003 including their most recent 'Kulkija' which was released in 2018. Turisas combine elements of power metal and symphony metal and are notable for most of their solos emanating from electric violin and not electric guitar. Norwegians Trollfest appear in support of their tenth studio album 'Norwegian Farytales'

Venue name: Tvornica kulture
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 45 78 389
Address: Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
Transport: Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2150938338253623
Static map showing venue location
    • Tvornica kulture 190 kuna advance, 215 kuna on the door