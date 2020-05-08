Kosheen

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday May 8 2020
Kosheen
© Sian Evans - Kosheen

One of the most-recognisable live bands operating on the UK dance music scene, festival favourites Kosheen were almost lost to us a few times due to solo efforts distracting members of the Bristol-based trio. Thankfully, they're now back, touring and recording new material.  They first came to wider public attention via a 2000 remix of their ‘Hide U’ single, taken from their debut album ‘Resist’. Hit singles ‘Catch‘, ‘Hungry‘ and ‘All In My Head‘ followed before the band trumped all previous releases with their huge second album ‘Kokopelli’. Fronted by singer Sian Evans, the band released three more original studio albums, each containing a truly-Bristolian mix of breakbeats and drum n' bass.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/264824697834667
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

Dates And Times