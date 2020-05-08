Bristol breakbeat band bounce back

One of the most-recognisable live bands operating on the UK dance music scene, festival favourites Kosheen were almost lost to us a few times due to solo efforts distracting members of the Bristol-based trio. Thankfully, they're now back, touring and recording new material. They first came to wider public attention via a 2000 remix of their ‘Hide U’ single, taken from their debut album ‘Resist’. Hit singles ‘Catch‘, ‘Hungry‘ and ‘All In My Head‘ followed before the band trumped all previous releases with their huge second album ‘Kokopelli’. Fronted by singer Sian Evans, the band released three more original studio albums, each containing a truly-Bristolian mix of breakbeats and drum n' bass.