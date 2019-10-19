Kruder & Dorfmeister

Austrian duo visit for their 25th anniversary

Austrian duo Kruder and Dorfmeister came to prominence in the '90's, their trip hop and chillout sound capturing the electronic energy and post-rave euphoria of the old-school dance scene. They incorporated melodic piano arrangements, deep soul, hip-hop, funk and drum and bass into that sound, notably shifting up the tempo and variety of flavours in their live appearances. Remixing everyone from Gregory Isaacs to Madonna, they've sold millions of records, and their mellow mixes aren't bereft of contemporary relevance - expect lashings of jazzy new house tunes alongside the classics.