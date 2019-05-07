Krypts & Jupiterian
Death metal from Finland and Brazil
Krypts (pictured) are a death metal band from Finland who incorporate a healthy slice of Black Sabbath-inspired doom metal into their sound. They have released two albums, two Eps and a demo in their 11-year long career, with their third full album due in spring 2019, hence the international tour. Support comes from relatively young Brazilian death/doom band Jupiterian, who hail from Sao Paulo and have received widespread plaudits for their first two albums.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/301008730562806
- Močvara 65 kuna