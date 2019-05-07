Krypts & Jupiterian

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Tuesday May 7 2019
Krypts & Jupiterian
© Marco Manzi

Death metal from Finland and Brazil

Krypts (pictured) are a death metal band from Finland who incorporate a healthy slice of Black Sabbath-inspired doom metal into their sound. They have released two albums, two Eps and a demo in their 11-year long career, with their third full album due in spring 2019, hence the international tour. Support comes from relatively young Brazilian death/doom band Jupiterian, who hail from Sao Paulo and have received widespread plaudits for their first two albums.

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 59 667
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/301008730562806
    • Močvara 65 kuna