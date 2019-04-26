Labyrinth Istria

New Istrian edition of well regarded Croatian techno festival

It looks as though the popular annual edition of this Belgian franchise might be skipping a year from its usual site in Omiš, Dalmatia. But ravers can console themselves with this new event which promises 36 hours of non-stop techno. Taking place for the first time in Istria, the event uses several venues in Poreč. It begins on Friday night at club Byblos with an extended session featuring Pan-Pot (pictured) aka German duo Tassilo Ippenberger and Thomas Benedix. They will be joined there by compatriot and Berghain resident Marcel Fengler. The party moves to the beach for the daylight hours of Saturday, before heading back indoors at club Zodiak for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Also appearing on the bill are lots of homegrown talent including Mozer, Bronski and Andrea Ljekaj