Living Room Festival

Eight evenings of free outdoor musical performances

Eight days of free musical performances taking place outdoors on trg bana Josipa Jelačića between the hours of 5pm and midnight. There are at least two shows each and every night with highlights including Koprivnica ethno-punk band Ogenj (July 7), Techno Vikings, a group featuring four saxophonists and a drummer playing rearranged versions of electronic music classics (July 9), the Croatian Pink Floyd Show (July 11), plus popular Croatian bands Buđenje and Parni Valjak (July 12).