Disco, house and Balearic vibes with a super, openminded crowd

A Love From Outer Space, Andrew Weatherall, Axel Boman, Beautiful Swimmers, Ben UFO, Call Super, Craig Richards B2B Nicolas Lutz, Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, DJ Harvey, DMX Krew live, Felix Dickinson, Gerd Janson, Kornél Kovács, Leon Vynehal, Midland, Moxie, Optimo, Paranoid London live, Peggy Gou, Prosumer, Roman Flügel, Shanti Celeste B2B Saoirse, Vladimir Ivkovic B2B Ivan Smagghe, Young Marco, Willow and many more.

Five days of full-on-fun for an extremely openminded crowd in Tisno. The beauty of Love International is that it’s small compared to other festivals, fewer than 4500 people, making it easy to manoeuvre back and forth between stages, the beach, your apartment and the boat parties. The festival takes place in a secluded cove just 15 minutes walk from the fishing village of Tisno, where you can enjoy fresh seafood and sizzling steaks.