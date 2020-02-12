Magic Shoppe

Music, Rock and indie Palach Club , Rijeka Wednesday February 12 2020
Magic Shoppe
© Magic Shoppe

Time Out says

8-year-old psychedelic rock outfit from Boston

In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2375217252577251
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Palach Club
Address: Kružna 8
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times
    • Palach Club 40 kuna presale ticket; 60 kuna regular ticket