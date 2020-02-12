8-year-old psychedelic rock outfit from Boston

In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.