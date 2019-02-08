Amsterdam-based DJ and label owner drops by

Although originally from Germany, Marcel Vogel is frequently regarded as being a part of the electronic music renaissance of Amsterdam, the city where he lives. Alongside Amsterdam-based DJs Antal, Hunee, Young Marco, San Proper, Tom Trago and Detroit Swindle, as well as significant Amsterdam nightclubs like De School, OT301 and formerly Trouw, Vogel has helped place Amsterdam back at the forefront of Europe's contribution to electronic dance music, thanks to his productions and perhaps more importantly his labels, Lumberjacks in Hell and Intimate Friends. The former is a classy re-edit label, which has released versions by the likes of Dan Shake, Rahaan, Jamie 3:26, Karizma and Red Greg, whereas the latter has a more contemporary electronic feel. As you might expect from someone who runs such different labels, Vogel is as comfortable playing mid-tempo, disco, afro and jazz-influenced sounds as he is playing house music. Support on the evening comes from Pula-based Music After Dinner, who host a weekly radio show on the city's Radio Maestral 95.4 FM, plus Hrwo E from Roller Boogie.