Longstanding Belgian techno giant visits

Belgian producer/ DJ Marco Bailey emerged at the time that trance music had exploded upon the European clubbing landscape. His first releases were aimed towards that scene, although within the grooves you could hear a distinct toughness, hardness and energy to his sound. Before too long, he had drifted into techno, where he has remained ever since. These days, most of his releases come via his own labels, MB Elektronics, and the more recent Materia. Holding an individual sound within techno, he is a world travelling DJ, usually to be found in larger club rooms or festivals. Support at this all night session comes from Johnny Kaos, Damir Hoffman and Shipe.