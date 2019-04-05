Marco Bailey

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday April 5 2019
Marco Bailey
© Arthur Ranzy

Longstanding Belgian techno giant visits

Belgian producer/ DJ Marco Bailey emerged at the time that trance music had exploded upon the European clubbing landscape. His first releases were aimed towards that scene, although within the grooves you could hear a distinct toughness, hardness and energy to his sound. Before too long, he had drifted into techno, where he has remained ever since. These days, most of his releases come via his own labels, MB Elektronics, and the more recent Materia. Holding an individual sound within techno, he is a world travelling DJ, usually to be found in larger club rooms or festivals. Support at this all night session comes from Johnny Kaos, Damir Hoffman and Shipe.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2284082728507198
Static map showing venue location
