Mark Lanegan Band

One of the greatest vocalists of alternative rock returns

Former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan has rightly been identified as the greatest singer of the American grunge generation, his distinct baritone called upon for collaboration by some of rock music's coolest current characters such as PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age and others. Sometimes acoustic and folky, at others a ferocious rock performer, he has turned his hand to many musical styles including electronica (as part of the last Soulsavers album project). He is a prolific songwriter and performer, having released well over 30 albums and having circumnavigated the globe many times in order to play to fans. This date is in support of his 2019 'Somebody's Knocking' album, released on UK label Heavenly Recordings.