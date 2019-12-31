Masters New Year Eve

Rave connoisseurs

Situated to the east of the city centre, Masters is the choice for the discerning late-night raver. The crowd and the DJs are musically sussed, the latter presenting the music in a classy manner. The vibe is similarly hip and underground, so if you're looking to simultaneously celebrate your football team's win while drunkenly singing their songs over the DJ music with your gang of gorilla friends, this may not be the place for you. Music for this particular marathon session will come from local DJs Labud & Mimi (Ekstrakt) and Pepi and may take in deep house, acid house, contemporary and vintage electronica, disco and more.