Meeting of Croatian choral complexes

Annual event dedicated to the best Croatian amateur choirs

More than 500 Croatian singers will meet at this event, featuring performances from the very best amateur choirs in the land. Now at its 53rd edition, this is one of ten prestigious annual events organized by the Croatian Parliament of Culture. Adris concert hall, Hotel Lone concert hall and Marshall Tito square are the locations at which you can catch the action or just keep your ears open and follow the beautiful sounds.