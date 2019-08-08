© Membrain Festival

Loxi, DLR, Pessimist, Overlook, Clarity, Ruffhouse and many more.

Titling themselves as the 'Europe's heartiest underground bass culture festival', this festival continues it's mission of norturing the essence of underground ideal. While tending to remind us of the good old fashioned rave parties with the exception of relaxed Meditteranian coast, it also hopes to promote new artists and network them with their established colleagues and labels. And of course to give their visitors the party to remember. Presha, Genotype, Onemind, Mako and other headliners along side Taelimb, Strago, Ill Truth and the rest of the festival's rich line-up can't wait to RAVEsh Martinska.