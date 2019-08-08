Membrain Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Martinska , Sibenik Thursday August 8 2019 - Sunday August 11 2019
Red Lebanon and DJ Raggo on Membrain Festival
© Membrain Festival
Membrain Festival
© Membrain Festival

Loxi, DLR, Pessimist, Overlook, Clarity, Ruffhouse and many more.

Titling themselves as the 'Europe's heartiest underground bass culture festival', this festival continues it's mission of norturing the essence of underground ideal. While tending to remind us of the good old fashioned rave parties with the exception of relaxed Meditteranian coast, it also hopes to promote new artists and network them with their established colleagues and labels. And of course to give their visitors the party to remember. Presha, Genotype, Onemind, Mako and other headliners along side Taelimb,  Strago, Ill Truth and the rest of the festival's rich line-up can't wait to RAVEsh Martinska. 

Venue name: Martinska
Address:
Šibenik
22000
Event website: https://www.membrainfestival.com
Static map showing venue location
    • Martinska 223 kunas daily ticket; 595 kunas festival ticket
