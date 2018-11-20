Experimental noise rock outfit containing Scott Kelly from avant-garde metallers Neurosis

Mirrors for Psychic Warfare are an experimental noise project formed by producer Sanford Parker and Scott Kelly and are yet another side project stemming from Kelly's well known avant-garde metal outfit Neurosis. They released their self titled debut album in 2016 and followed it with the unnerving and destructive 2018 album 'I See What I Became'. This appearance is part of a world tour to support the release, their claustrophobic sound evoking bands like Skinny Puppy, Foetus and Godflesh.