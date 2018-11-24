Monika Kruse
Future Scope continue to bring some of the world's best DJs to Zagreb
Leading German techno DJ Monika Kruse has been a professional player since she started organising raves in disused WWII bomb shelters in Munich in the 1990s. She launched her Terminal M label in 2000, releasing music by the likes of DJ Rush, Stimming, Pig&Dan, Victor Ruiz, Ilija Djokovic and many more. She has played alongside every top DJ and inside every techno venue worth its salt on the circuit. Techno fans will be in very capable hands on this occasion.
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 11am-3pm, Fri-sat 11pm-7am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/110407793209855
-
- Boogaloo 90 kuna advance