Leading German techno DJ Monika Kruse has been a professional player since she started organising raves in disused WWII bomb shelters in Munich in the 1990s. She launched her Terminal M label in 2000, releasing music by the likes of DJ Rush, Stimming, Pig&Dan, Victor Ruiz, Ilija Djokovic and many more. She has played alongside every top DJ and inside every techno venue worth its salt on the circuit. Techno fans will be in very capable hands on this occasion.