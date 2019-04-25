Longstanding Japanese post-rock band

To Japanese band MONO, genre labels are irrelevant. But their sound is often described as post-rock and is clearly informed by shoegaze bands as well as grunge-era art rock experimentalists like Sonic Youth. They also cite classical music as a key influence and their sound veers from extended quiet sections to eruptions of intense, distorted guitars. The band celebrate their 2oth anniversary this year and tour the world in support of their newly released tenth album 'Nowhere Now Here'.