Heavy retro rockers visit Zagreb

Monster Magnet are a 30 year old heavy rock band from New Jersey who are deeply indebted to the raw riffage of Black Sabbath and the swirling, psychedelic space rock of Hawkwind. Early albums, like 'Superjudge' and 'Dopes To Infinity', produced a mind melting mix of these influences and the band's music has since gone on to be featured in many movies, like The Matrix, and series like Sons Of Anarchy. Also influenced by classic comics, particularly by Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Hulk co-creator Jack Kirby, the X-Men character Negasonic Teenage Warhead, from Deadpool, is named after Monster Magnet's biggest hit.