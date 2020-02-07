Moonchild

Music, Jazz Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday February 7 2020
Los Angeles neo-soul trio make their Croatian debut

Los Angeles-based Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson are the multi-instrumentalists who collectively make up the Moonchild trio. They are known for their candid musical style, a mixture of soul and new-school jazz, which they have showcased on four albums to date. The latest of these 'Little Ghost' comes from 2019, this European tour supporting its release.

Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

Dates And Times
    • Boogaloo from 90 kuna regular ticket; 410 kuna VIP package

