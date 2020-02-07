Los Angeles neo-soul trio make their Croatian debut

Los Angeles-based Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson are the multi-instrumentalists who collectively make up the Moonchild trio. They are known for their candid musical style, a mixture of soul and new-school jazz, which they have showcased on four albums to date. The latest of these 'Little Ghost' comes from 2019, this European tour supporting its release.