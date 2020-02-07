Moonchild
Los Angeles neo-soul trio make their Croatian debut
Los Angeles-based Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson are the multi-instrumentalists who collectively make up the Moonchild trio. They are known for their candid musical style, a mixture of soul and new-school jazz, which they have showcased on four albums to date. The latest of these 'Little Ghost' comes from 2019, this European tour supporting its release.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/436786163612472
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Dates And Times
- Boogaloo from 90 kuna regular ticket; 410 kuna VIP package