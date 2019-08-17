UK trip-hop band follow up their recent hit show in Zagreb

Following a hit performance at the 2019 Zagreb Beer Fest, 20-year-old UK trip-hop band Morcheeba return to Croatia, this time to perform as part of the Rovinj Summer Music Festival. The band combine various musical elements including hip hop and indie, are still fronted by founding members Ross Godfrey and Skye Edwards and released their latest album 'Blaze Away' in 2018.