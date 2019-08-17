Morcheeba

Music, Dance and electronic Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Saturday August 17 2019
Skye Ross Morcheeba

UK trip-hop band follow up their recent hit show in Zagreb

Following a hit performance at the 2019 Zagreb Beer Fest, 20-year-old UK trip-hop band Morcheeba return to Croatia, this time to perform as part of the Rovinj Summer Music Festival. The band combine various musical elements including hip hop and indie, are still fronted by founding members Ross Godfrey and Skye Edwards and released their latest album 'Blaze Away' in 2018.

