Mourn
Young Spanish indie rockers stop by for a free gig as part of their Europe wide tour
Catalan group Mourn are inspired by a shared love of Patti Smith, PJ Harvey and Sleater Kinney. They are still a young group, however they released their debut album in 2015 and 2018 saw them release their third, 'Sorpresa Familia', which saew them add a post rock sound to their punk and indie edged style. This free concert is part of their Europe wide tour in support of the album.
|Venue name:
|Vintage Industrial Bar
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Savska cesta 160
Zagreb
|Opening hours:
|10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
|Transport:
|Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/709786696052453