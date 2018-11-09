Young Spanish indie rockers stop by for a free gig as part of their Europe wide tour

Catalan group Mourn are inspired by a shared love of Patti Smith, PJ Harvey and Sleater Kinney. They are still a young group, however they released their debut album in 2015 and 2018 saw them release their third, 'Sorpresa Familia', which saew them add a post rock sound to their punk and indie edged style. This free concert is part of their Europe wide tour in support of the album.