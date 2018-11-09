Mourn

Music, Rock and indie Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Friday November 9 2018
Mourn

Young Spanish indie rockers stop by for a free gig as part of their Europe wide tour

Catalan group Mourn are inspired by a shared love of Patti Smith, PJ Harvey and Sleater Kinney. They are still a young group, however they released their debut album in 2015 and 2018 saw them release their third, 'Sorpresa Familia', which saew them add a post rock sound to their punk and indie edged style. This free concert is part of their Europe wide tour in support of the album.

Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Opening hours: 10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/709786696052453
Static map showing venue location
    • Vintage Industrial Bar Free