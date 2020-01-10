MR DJ Dario, DJ Jock, Krešo, Okac

Techno excursion with capable locals

It all depends what you're into but, for some, there can be few better clubbing experiences in Zagreb than bouncing around the dark dancefloor at Boogaloo in the early hours of the morning while the DJs play techno. On this particular occasion, the music may be quite varied; MR DJ Dario has been in the game quite a while, so his music can take in house, techno and more rave-y sounds, whereas DJ Jock edges towards a progressive house bent. The newcomer on the bill here is Krešo (pictured), a producer and DJ of Croatian heritage who was born and raised in the UK rave capital of Manchester but who has recently moved to Zagreb. Steeped in the history, experiences and music of Manchester, he has produced music over many years and is supported by major league DJs like Carl Cox who consistently play his tracks. This will be his debut in Zagreb, with support coming from another capable Boogaloo regular, Okac.