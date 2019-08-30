Eclectic music lover ties it all together with hip hop sensibilities

A music lover of near unparalleled enthusiasm, Mr Scruff has one of the best record collections in his hometown of Manchester. And, considering that city is the UK capital of music, with some of the country's best record stores, that's saying something. He's been active in Manchester for over 20 years, not least with his long-running residency 'Keep It Unreal'. He has a similarly long association with the Ninja Tune record label, who have released several of his artist albums and omnipresent singles 'Get A Move On'. In his DJ sets, he wends his way around reggae, soul and hip hop through afrobeat, Latin dance music, house, disco and drum n' bass, tying them all together with the skill of a hip hop turntablist. To experience this DJ is a truly unique experience; even among his peers he is incomparable.