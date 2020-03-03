MrLee & IvaneSky
Experimental pop from major Croatian talents
Damir Martinović Mrle from the Rijeka band Let 3, alongside his wife, Ivanka Mazurkijević, make up the MrLee & IvaneSky duo. They have released one album to date and played many high-profile concerts, not least as part of the 2020 Rijeka European Capital of Culture programme. Here, they present their international art project, Sailor, using a mixture of recognised music mediums and others far less regular. Field recordings from the city of Rijeka form part of the project with Martinović aiming to define the port through sound.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2134167123544449
|Venue name:
|Zadar Concert Hall
|Address:
|
Poljana Šime Budinića 3
Zadar
23000
Dates And Times
-
- Zadar Concert Hall 40 kuna ticket