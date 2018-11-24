Godfathers of grunge rock return to Croatia

Mudhoney are one of the original bands that created the American grunge rock sound and movement. Like Nirvana, who went on to popularise the genre, Mudhoney are associated with the Seattle music scene and their debut EP release 'Superfuzz Bigmuff' is one of the key markers for grunge music. It is a bridge between the sounds of immediately preceding leftfield bands like Sonic Youth, Butthole Surfers, Pixies and Dinosaur Jr and the explosion of interest in alternative American guitar rock that became known as the grunge movement. So rabid was interest in bands like Nirvana, others from the Sub Pop stable and, a little later, Pavement that many other more standard rock and metal bands like like Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots were shoehorned into grunge. Though they had their moment in the spotlight, Mudhoney didn't capitalise on it. Early era-defining anthems from around the time of their debut album, such as 'Touch Me I'm Sick', 'This Gift', 'In N Out Of Grace', were instead followed by nihilistic covers of Spacemen 3 songs and Mudhoney adding blues and country elements to their music on brilliant subsequent LPs like 'Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge' and 'Piece Of Cake'. They have been a visceral live band, courted by a loyal following, ever since.