New Year's Eve at Opera Club

Contemporary city centre clubbing

In the mood for an evening of electronic music but want to go with your respectable partner and crew? Maybe the techno allnighter isn't the place, but Opera club might just be. A well-appointed club, with good production values, Opera is populated by the kind of crowd who like to get properly dressed up and be seen on a night out. DJs for NYE, Joe2Shine & Kosta Radman, will play the EDM-like selection of music which is popular in many contemporary clubs, and which is enjoyed by a broad base of young clubbers. That is, to say, although it's an electronic music night, you certainly won't feel out of place if just having a few drinks and a bit of a dance is your idea of an enjoyable night.