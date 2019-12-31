New Year's Eve in Tvornica

Zagreb vibes in the area

A mixture of university-age students and their older, working peers meet on the sizeable dancefloor at Tvornica, one of Zagreb's most famous concert halls and nightclub spaces. Holding a relaxed crowd who are not averse to knocking back more than a few drinks, they are serviced by good DJs who play a mixture of familiar pop and club music, sometimes edging towards R&B, hip hop and trap.