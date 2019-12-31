New Year's Eve in Tvornica
Time Out says
Zagreb vibes in the area
A mixture of university-age students and their older, working peers meet on the sizeable dancefloor at Tvornica, one of Zagreb's most famous concert halls and nightclub spaces. Holding a relaxed crowd who are not averse to knocking back more than a few drinks, they are serviced by good DJs who play a mixture of familiar pop and club music, sometimes edging towards R&B, hip hop and trap.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1351173401728069
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
Dates And Times
-
- Tvornica kulture 40 kuna ticket