New Year's Eve: James Bond 007

Shaken, not stirred

Vodka Martinis all round at the plush late night spot on the trg as there's a James Bond theme to this year's NYE party. Although the original James Bond of the Ian Fleming books displayed sexist, chauvinist, imperialist and racist tendencies, partially depicted in early films, the James Bond film series utilised black actors right from the start. Of the 104 Bond villians in the film series, almost 50 have been played by black actors with Grace Jones as May Day (pictured) arguably being the best.