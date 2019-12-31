New Year's Eve with Psihomodo Pop

Much-loved local pop punk band bring in the New Year

One the best live music venues in Zagreb, Vintage Industrial Bar is a sprawling venue with multiple areas which are utilised depending on the time of day and time of year. For evenings built around concerts or clubbing, the mediumsized gig room and the adjacent, long bar are the places open for party. The bar is a nice place to hang out, for couples or small groups, with generous space and a fair bit of seating. Good drink options at the extensive bar. Live music guests for NYE are well-liked and accessible Yugoslavian-era pop punk band Psihomodo Pop, whose cult following has only increased in the time since the collapse of the federation and its collective music scene.