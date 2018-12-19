Jazz standards and more played with a laidback reggae groove

New York Ska Jazz Ensemble were formed in the mid '90s by a group of musicians who were simultaneously in love with both the jazz that permeated the streets of their home city and the sounds of ska and reggae imported from Jamaica. They set out to pay tribute to the former, by playing jazz standards in new reggae and ska arrangements constructed by themselves. Over two decades and ten albums later, the band have become firm festival favourites and have entertained audiences all over the world, including some of the most prestigious jazz events such as The North Sea Jazz Festival, The Montreal Jazz Festival and The Festival de Musique Quebec. Instantly recognisable and instantly enjoyable, their offerings of reggae-fied jazz classics is often added to by bona fide reggae and ska classics.