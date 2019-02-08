No Balance: X-Coast

Music, Dance and electronic AKC Medika , Zagreb Friday February 8 2019
NYC-based Serbian producer/DJ returns

X-Coast is a Brooklyn, NYC-based producer and DJ Bojan Cizmic who originally hails from Novi Sad in Serbia. He is be known for his 2016 rave anthem 'Mango Bay' and for supplying colourful, wild DJ sets which are indebted to the hedonistic dance music of the '90s, covering rave, trance, breakbeat, techno and early jungle influences. He has released music on Steel City Dance Discs, Lost Palms, UNDERTHESEA and his own self-titled label, X-Coast. Support comes from domestic DJs Niobe and Dubok

Venue name: AKC Medika
Address: Pierottijeva 11
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Trams 2, 9, 12, 13, 14, 17 to Vodnikova
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/732535160447279
    • AKC Medika 50 kuna