Vincenzo Bellini's classic, melody-rich opera

So beloved is Vincenzo Bellini's 'Norma' that some of the greatest of all female opera stars have competed for its main two roles. Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland, Montserrat Caballé and Cecilia Bartoli have all played in 'Norma'. In the story, which was first performed at La Scala in Milan on 26 December 1831, these two leading ladies are in love with the same man and, naturally, tragedy ensues. The story is set in a Roman occupied France which is on the verge of a revolt against its masters. beautiful, dramatic and emotive, if you're unfamiliar with the story, be warned, things do not end well. In addition to the orchestra and choir of the HNK Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka, the Academic Mixed Choir of the Music Academy of the University of Juraj Dobrila in Pula also join the huge ensemble for this highlight of the season.