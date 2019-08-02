Nox Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Martinska , Sibenik Friday August 2 2019 - Saturday August 3 2019
1/2
2/2
© Tonko Mikulandra

Two-day underground dance music fest with Red Axes and Juan Atkins as guests

A newcomer to the domestic festival scene, Nox Festival this year offers its first extended two-day event and shows incredible ambition and nous with its choice of headliners. Detroit techno and electro original Juan Atkins is the top name on Friday, with Israeli duo Red Axes (pictured) take the top slot on Saturday. No doubt this homegrown affair has the capacity to appeal to visiting international audiences with such names. The supporting line up is no less impressive, with local hero Petar Dundov, plus Coeus, DJ Jock and Lawrence Klein also appearing. The event occurs not far from Šibenik, on the same seaside site that Seasplash will use this year.

Venue name: Martinska
Address:
Šibenik
22000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/617452042020406
Static map showing venue location
    • Martinska 130 kuna early advance
    • Martinska 130 kuna early advance