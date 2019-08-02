Two-day underground dance music fest with Red Axes and Juan Atkins as guests

A newcomer to the domestic festival scene, Nox Festival this year offers its first extended two-day event and shows incredible ambition and nous with its choice of headliners. Detroit techno and electro original Juan Atkins is the top name on Friday, with Israeli duo Red Axes (pictured) take the top slot on Saturday. No doubt this homegrown affair has the capacity to appeal to visiting international audiences with such names. The supporting line up is no less impressive, with local hero Petar Dundov, plus Coeus, DJ Jock and Lawrence Klein also appearing. The event occurs not far from Šibenik, on the same seaside site that Seasplash will use this year.