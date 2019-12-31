NYE Fantasy Mill

Underground sounds at Zagreb's latest warehouse space

Opened in late 2019, Paromlin is one of Zagreb's newest clubs. Located in a former industrial estate, just south of the main train station, close to the old Syrup / Soundfactory venue, for a warehouse space it is warmly decorated, welcoming and inviting. A great addition to Zagreb's nightclubbing options and a new home for extremely late night weekend parties. For their first foray into NYE clubbing at the new space, a lengthy session with DJs Synesthesia crew, Labosh, Andlar and Felver is offered, so house, electro, rave and techno will be on the menu.