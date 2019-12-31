NYE Fantasy Mill

Music, Dance and electronic Paromlin , Zagreb Tuesday December 31 2019
NYE Fantasy Mill
© Paromlin

Underground sounds at Zagreb's latest warehouse space

Opened in late 2019, Paromlin is one of Zagreb's newest clubs. Located in a former industrial estate, just south of the main train station, close to the old Syrup / Soundfactory venue, for a warehouse space it is warmly decorated, welcoming and inviting. A great addition to Zagreb's nightclubbing options and a new home for extremely late night weekend parties. For their first foray into NYE clubbing at the new space, a lengthy session with DJs Synesthesia crew, Labosh, Andlar and Felver is offered, so house, electro, rave and techno will be on the menu.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/451719292169912/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Paromlin
Address: Koturaška Ulica 1
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times
    • Paromlin 90 kuna before midnight, 120 kuna after midnight, 70 kuna after 7am

