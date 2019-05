OFFTIME Festival

Ana Antonova, Breach, El Commando, Aney F, Anja Schneider, Volster and more.

This music and gastronomy festival integrates various music genres to bring together different subcultures in an open-minded celebration of food and dancing. High energy but healthy food and drinks will be served at the event and the DJ line-up is pretty special, featuring international guests like Anja Schneider (pictured) and Secret Cinema.