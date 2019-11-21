Icelandic multi-instrumentalist visits with extended ensemble

Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and producer Ólafur Arnalds is part of an established new wave of artists combining electronic music and its aesthetics with more traditional sounds usually found in classical music. Melding pianos and strings with loops, effects and beats he creates a sound that is as at home at the raver's afterparty as it is within a TV or movie soundtrack. He was brought to wider attention in 2007 / 2008 with the release of his debut album and a live support slot to Sigur Rós. Since then, he has collaborated with peers like Nils Frahm. This tour date features a uniquely wired string quartet, a live drummer/percussionist and Ólafur on piano, synthesizers and effects.