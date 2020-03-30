Opening concert of the Impulse festival: Russian Circles and Torche

The opening and most high profile concert of this year's Impulse Festival

The opening and most high profile concert of this year's Impulse Festival sees the Croatian debut of American post-rock group Russian Circles (pictured) and of American alternative rock band Torche. Both appearances are exclusive to Rijeka and the bands have no subsequent dates planned in the country. Chicago trio Russian Circles play instrumental music, the absence of vocals assisting in creating a widescreen and cinematic edge to their music of great contrasts. Like fellow post-rockers Mogwai, they flit between avalanches of noise and beautiful, blissful melodic sections which create a thrilling juxtaposition in the live arena particularly. They have released nine albums since 2005, their latest 'Blood Year' (2019) being issued, like their previous four, on celebrated independent label Sargent House. Torche may take some cues from sludge and stoner metal, but this is a band who have traversed a wide section of music over the last 15 years and are subsequently perhaps best described as alternative rock. Their latest album, 'Admission', is their fifth.