Opera reopening: Mike Vale

Music, Dance and electronic Teatro Fenice , Rijeka Friday January 31 2020
Mike Vale
© Mike Vale

Visually spectacular rave night reintroducing Teatro Fenice as an event venue

This unique venue in Rijeka opens its doors again after several decades with one of the best regional producers, Mike Vale (pictured), acting as first headliner. The Slovenian tech-house star scored a Beatport number 1 with his remix of Danny Tenaglia's 'Music Is The Answer' and is supported on the occasion by regulars Bruns Lay, Full Ferry and Recep. A video mapping visual aspect has been prepared for the re-opening, making the night a feast for both the ears and the eyes.

 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2796652817058288
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Teatro Fenice
Address: Dolac 13
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times