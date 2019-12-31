Osijek New Year's Eve

© Marko Lukunić

Slavonian rockers Opća Opasnost play the region's capital

Popular rock band Opća Opasnost have an almost 30-year career already behind them. Hailing from Županja, Slavonia, it's fitting they should lead this year's New Years Eve celebrations in the Slavonian capital of Osijek. In the past, the band have supported the likes of Whitesnake, Uriah Heep and Bon Jovi in Croatia. The free concert takes place on Trg Ante Starčevića. 

