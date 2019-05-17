Outlook Festival Zagreb Launch Party

An evening of grime and UK bass sets up the festival's last summer in Pula

An evening of UK bass music and grime at the regional launch party for the popular Pula festival. UK headliners are young MC Razor (pictured) who is accompanied by turntablist DJ IndexOnDecks, with top rate local support including Inka, Babilonska and Rofellos with Ynez, Nina Davis and Simonok in the second space.