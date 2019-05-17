Outlook Festival Zagreb Launch Party
An evening of grime and UK bass sets up the festival's last summer in Pula
An evening of UK bass music and grime at the regional launch party for the popular Pula festival. UK headliners are young MC Razor (pictured) who is accompanied by turntablist DJ IndexOnDecks, with top rate local support including Inka, Babilonska and Rofellos with Ynez, Nina Davis and Simonok in the second space.
Venue name:
|Močvara
Contact:
Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/380298619365867
- Močvara 30 kuna