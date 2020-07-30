Outlook Origins Festival

Music, Dance and electronic Thursday July 30 2020 - Monday August 3 2020
The UK bass festival that put Pula on the map

The Bug, Calibre, D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Hybrid Minds, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo's Hifi, Zed Bias and many more.

When it comes to bass music, the UK-derived scene that incorporates garage, dubstep, hip-hop, dub, drum ‘n’ bass and reggae, there really is no more important annual fixture than Outlook. Not only is the festival significant for this youth movement, it was also the starting point for positioning Pula as one of the most famous destinations in Croatia, but this year it is set to occur at the lovely Garden Tisno resort. 

Event website: http://www.outlookfestival.com/
Venue name: The Garden Tisno
Tisno

    • The Garden Tisno 1130 kuna early bird festival ticket; 922 kuna early bird group festival ticket (5 for 4)
