Outlook Origins Festival

The UK bass festival that put Pula on the map

The Bug, Calibre, D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Hybrid Minds, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo's Hifi, Zed Bias and many more.

When it comes to bass music, the UK-derived scene that incorporates garage, dubstep, hip-hop, dub, drum ‘n’ bass and reggae, there really is no more important annual fixture than Outlook. Not only is the festival significant for this youth movement, it was also the starting point for positioning Pula as one of the most famous destinations in Croatia, but this year it is set to occur at the lovely Garden Tisno resort.